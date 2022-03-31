UrduPoint.com

U.S. Stocks Drop As Tech Slides

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 04:56 PM

U.S. stocks drop as tech slides

U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, dragged by weakness in major tech names

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) --:U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, dragged by weakness in major tech Names.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.38 points, or 0.19 percent, to 35,228.81. The S&P 500 lost 29.15 points, or 0.63 percent, to 4,602.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 177.37 points, or 1.21 percent, to 14,442.27.

Seven of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with consumer discretionary and technology down 1.51 percent and 1.36 percent, respectively, leading the laggards. Energy rallied 1.17 percent, the best-performing group.

Shares of U.S. tech giants, such as Apple, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet, all closed lower.

U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower with seven the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology China Stocks Apple All Top Weight Dow Jones Netflix

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan to address nation tonight

PM Imran Khan to address nation tonight

21 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close lower

Sugar futures close lower

2 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to be ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to be briefed on 'threat letter' to ..

2 minutes ago
 Thailand reports 27,560 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand reports 27,560 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja urges voters to exercise ..

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja urges voters to exercise right of franchise without any ..

19 minutes ago
 Somalia launches new maritime facility to boost po ..

Somalia launches new maritime facility to boost policing along coastline

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.