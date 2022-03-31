U.S. stocks drop as tech slides

U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, dragged by weakness in major tech names

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) --:U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, dragged by weakness in major tech Names.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.38 points, or 0.19 percent, to 35,228.81. The S&P 500 lost 29.15 points, or 0.63 percent, to 4,602.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 177.37 points, or 1.21 percent, to 14,442.27.

Seven of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with consumer discretionary and technology down 1.51 percent and 1.36 percent, respectively, leading the laggards. Energy rallied 1.17 percent, the best-performing group.

Shares of U.S. tech giants, such as Apple, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet, all closed lower.

U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower with seven the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.