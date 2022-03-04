UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Drop As Ukraine Worries Overshadow Good Jobs Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 08:39 PM

US stocks drop as Ukraine worries overshadow good jobs data

Wall Street stocks fell early Friday as worries about the worsening picture of the Russia-Ukraine conflict overshadowed a strong US jobs report

New York, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Wall Street stocks fell early Friday as worries about the worsening picture of the Russia-Ukraine conflict overshadowed a strong US jobs report.

European stocks plunged in the aftermath of a fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine following a Russian attack. Western officials condemned Moscow over the onslaught, while international monitors reported no spike in radiation.

Meanwhile, US employers added 678,000 workers to their payrolls in February, driving the unemployment rate down to 3.8 percent in a monthly report that was better than expected.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.1 percent at 33,408.63.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.1 percent to 4,316.34, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 1.

0 percent to 13,401.62.

The losses were smaller than three percent plunge in leading bourses in Europe, where experts are girding for a bigger hit to economic output due to the escalating attack on Ukraine.

Analysts expect the strong US jobs data to confirm a Federal Reserve plan to lift interest rates later this month, although Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled this week he favors a moderate 25 basis point rate hike instead of one twice that size.

"With the economy nearing full employment and the Russia-Ukraine war likely to lead to stronger inflation, we expect the Federal Reserve to initiate liftoff with a cautious 25bps rate hike at its March meeting and raise rates by a total of 175bps this year," said Lydia Boussour, an economist at Oxford Economics.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Fire Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear Oxford Powell Lead February March Stocks Dow Jones Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Buzdar phones KPK CM for condolence

Buzdar phones KPK CM for condolence

28 seconds ago
 Prime Minister performs balloting of Farash Town a ..

Prime Minister performs balloting of Farash Town apartments; says govt fulfillin ..

30 seconds ago
 Allies Agreed NATO Should Not Have Planes Operatin ..

Allies Agreed NATO Should Not Have Planes Operating Over Ukraine - Stoltenberg

33 seconds ago
 Peshawar suicide blast condemned

Peshawar suicide blast condemned

35 seconds ago
 Jhagra condemns Kocha Risaldar tragedy

Jhagra condemns Kocha Risaldar tragedy

3 minutes ago
 Bangladesh names South African great Donald as bow ..

Bangladesh names South African great Donald as bowling coach

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>