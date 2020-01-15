UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Drop, Close Mixed After Reports Trump Unlikely To Lift China Tariffs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 03:50 AM

US Stocks Drop, Close Mixed After Reports Trump Unlikely to Lift China Tariffs

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Stocks on Wall Street hit record highs before closing mixed on reports that President Donald Trump will keep US tariffs on more than $360 billion worth of Chinese imports even after the two countries sign a landmark trade deal.

The S&P500, the top barometer on the New York Stock Exchange, settled down 0.2 percent at 3,283 on Tuesday after racing to a record high of 3,295 earlier.

The index gave back gains after media outlets quoted senior US officials as saying the administration had no immediate plans to lift the tariffs on China after the Phase One deal is signed between the two nations on Wednesday.

The S&P500's record high earlier on Monday came on investor optimism about the Phase One trade deal and also strong quarterly earnings posted by major US banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 0.2 percent at 9,251 after a record high of 9,298 earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Wall Street's broadest equities barometer, bucked the trend on both the S&P500 and Nasdaq. The Dow closed up 0.1 percent at 28,940 after a record high of 29,054 earlier in the session.

The Dow gained 23 percent in 2019 for its best performance in two years. It is up 1.4 percent for 2020.

