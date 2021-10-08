UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Edge Down After Disappointing Jobs Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 08:04 PM

US stocks edge down after disappointing jobs data

Wall Street stocks edged lower early Friday after data showed the US economy added just 194,000 jobs as the lingering effects from the Covid-19 Delta variant crimped hiring

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks edged lower early Friday after data showed the US economy added just 194,000 jobs as the lingering effects from the Covid-19 Delta variant crimped hiring.

Fewer jobs were gained than expected but the unemployment rate dropped by more than analysts predicted.

Hiring was especially weak in food establishments, while government jobs declined during the month.

"It's certainly a setback for the economy," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital.

Ablin said the report is probably not weak enough to prompt the Federal Reserve to shift gears from a plan to taper stimulus spending soon.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stocks From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Sharjah, Jordan Ministry of Culture ink MoU

Sharjah, Jordan Ministry of Culture ink MoU

5 minutes ago
 UN warns of consequences if Afghanistan aid delaye ..

UN warns of consequences if Afghanistan aid delayed

6 minutes ago
 Venezuelan Flag Absent From Embassy in US Due to F ..

Venezuelan Flag Absent From Embassy in US Due to Flagpole Maintenance - Guaido's ..

6 minutes ago
 Global Tax Pact Will Be Finalized in Coming Weeks ..

Global Tax Pact Will Be Finalized in Coming Weeks to Stop 'Race to the Bottom' - ..

6 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 2 lives with 24 new infections in ..

COVID-19 claims 2 lives with 24 new infections in 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 US Allocates $1Mln to Small Nuclear Reactor Develo ..

US Allocates $1Mln to Small Nuclear Reactor Development Program - State Dept.

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.