US stocks edge down after disappointing jobs data

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks edged lower early Friday after data showed the US economy added just 194,000 jobs as the lingering effects from the Covid-19 Delta variant crimped hiring.

Fewer jobs were gained than expected but the unemployment rate dropped by more than analysts predicted.

Hiring was especially weak in food establishments, while government jobs declined during the month.

"It's certainly a setback for the economy," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital.

Ablin said the report is probably not weak enough to prompt the Federal Reserve to shift gears from a plan to taper stimulus spending soon.