UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Edge Down On Tepid Data, Election Angst

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:53 PM

US stocks edge down on tepid data, election angst

Wall Street stocks dipped early Friday following lackluster economic data amid worries over the coronavirus and upcoming US presidential election

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks dipped early Friday following lackluster economic data amid worries over the coronavirus and upcoming US presidential election.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 26,761.74.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent to 3,241.33, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost less than 0.1 percent at 10,668.85.

US durable goods orders grew by 0.4 percent in August, below estimates and a much slower level of growth than July's upwardly revised 11.7 percent growth.

The tepid durable goods data adds to worries that consumer spending is weakening as progress on another coronavirus stimulus package remains stalled.

Analysts said the market is also becoming more worried about a protracted US presidential election after Donald Trump repeatedly declined this week to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses in November.

"There is a palpable sense of angst in the market that there will be a delayed election result and/or a contested result," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare, adding that there remains "more than a month for the market to ruminate" on the worry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Trump Progress July August November Stocks Market Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Muslim Imams, Non-Muslim priests in Abu Dhabi exem ..

1 hour ago

Researchers identify highly effective antibodies a ..

27 seconds ago

Pandemic Infections must not be overlooked : Exper ..

29 seconds ago

Virginia Governor Northam, Wife Both Test Positive ..

31 seconds ago

Hazara police establishes computerized driving lic ..

35 seconds ago

Raja Basharat for early compliance of CM directiv ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.