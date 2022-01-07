UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Edge Higher After Mixed Jobs Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 09:17 PM

US stocks edge higher after mixed jobs data

Wall Street stocks edged higher early Friday following a monthly employment report that showed disappointing job growth even as unemployment fell

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Wall Street stocks edged higher early Friday following a monthly employment report that showed disappointing job growth even as unemployment fell.

The much-anticipated December jobs report said the US economy added only 199,000 jobs last month, less than half of analyst estimates and a worrisome data point given the latest Covid-19 wave in the United States.

But the lackluster number of new jobs created was offset somewhat by a bigger-than-expected drop in the unemployment rate to 3.9 percent. Wage growth was strong, also indicative of a tight labor market.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was unchanged at 36,248.07.

The broad-based S&P 500 edged up 0.2 percent to 4,704.80, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.4 percent to 15,142.25.

Oxford Economics analyst Gregory Daco characterized the December figures as "mixed," adding that they pose challenges for a Federal Reserve that wants to tighten monetary policy due to inflation.

"Sounding excessively hawkish could appear tone-deaf, leading to an uncontrolled tightening of financial conditions and negative spillovers to economic activity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Job United States December Stocks Market Dow Jones Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Football: Africa Cup of Nations champions

Football: Africa Cup of Nations champions

35 seconds ago
 Uganda challenges order to free acclaimed author

Uganda challenges order to free acclaimed author

38 seconds ago
 French prophet of doom Houellebecq launches politi ..

French prophet of doom Houellebecq launches political thriller

40 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of rape inciden ..

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of rape incident

42 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directs effecti ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directs effective measures to ensure smooth t ..

8 minutes ago
 US Cuts Interval for Booster Shot to 5 Months for ..

US Cuts Interval for Booster Shot to 5 Months for Adults Receiving Moderna COVID ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.