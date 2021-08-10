UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Edge Higher Ahead Of Infrastructure Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:54 PM

US stocks edge higher ahead of infrastructure vote

Wall Street stocks edged higher early Tuesday as markets monitored the latest US coronavirus trends and awaited a key Senate vote on a large infrastructure package

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks edged higher early Tuesday as markets monitored the latest US coronavirus trends and awaited a key Senate vote on a large infrastructure package.

A sharp uptick in Covid-19 infections in several states including Florida and Texas threatens to put a damper on the US recovery, weighing on oil prices and travel stocks on Monday.

But on the positive side, the Senate appears poised to approve President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure package in a bipartisan vote later Tuesday morning.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 35,125.63, up 0.1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 also climbed 0.1 percent to 4,436.53, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which was at 14,875.48.

Among individual companies, Kansas City Southern jumped 7.2 percent after rival freight rail company Canadian Pacific raised its bid to acquire the company, reviving a takeover battle with Canadian National Railway.

The latest bid represents an enterprise value of around $31 billion. Canadian Pacific dipped 0.9 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Vote Company Oil Kansas City Enterprise Florida Stocks Market Dow Jones Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTI to win Cantonment Board election in Sindh; hop ..

PTI to win Cantonment Board election in Sindh; hopes Sadaqat Jatoi

2 minutes ago
 Latvia declares migrant emergency on Belarus borde ..

Latvia declares migrant emergency on Belarus border

2 minutes ago
 CCOP reviews transaction structure for revival of ..

CCOP reviews transaction structure for revival of PSMC

2 minutes ago
 Springboks make 10 changes to team for Argentina T ..

Springboks make 10 changes to team for Argentina Test

2 minutes ago
 Development in erstwhile FATA vital for prosperity ..

Development in erstwhile FATA vital for prosperity, welfare of people: Asad Qais ..

4 minutes ago
 UBG hails record FBR revenue collection

UBG hails record FBR revenue collection

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.