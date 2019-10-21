US stocks edge higher despite big Boeing hit

Wall Street stocks rose early Monday at the start of a heavy week of corporate earnings, although Boeing tumbled again on doubts over its handling of the 737 MAX crisis

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Monday at the start of a heavy week of corporate earnings, although Boeing tumbled again on doubts over its handling of the 737 MAX crisis.

The gains suggested markets were taking in stride the weekend delay by the British parliament of a vote on the latest Brexit plan.

This week's earnings Calendar includes reports from Procter & Gamble, Caterpillar and Amazon.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 27,805.

54, up 0.1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent to 3,000.14, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.6 percent to 7,914.56.

Gains in the Dow were limited by Boeing, which plunged for a second straight session, losing 4.2 percent after the Federal Aviation Administration criticized the aerospace giant for not providing it with key documents in the 737 MAX for months after learning about them.

Boeing is scheduled to report earnings on Wednesday.