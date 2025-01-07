Open Menu

US Stocks Edge Higher On Rebound In Chip Stocks

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 12:00 AM

US stocks edge higher on rebound in chip stocks

US stocks opened higher Monday to kick off the trading week, led by a resurgence in chip companies benefitting from the boom in investment in generative artificial intelligence

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) US stocks opened higher Monday to kick off the trading week, led by a resurgence in chip companies benefitting from the boom in investment in generative artificial intelligence.

Shortly after markets opened on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 percent at 42,879.88, while the broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.9 percent to 5,993.49.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.3 percent to 19.882.28.

Among individual firms, companies in the chips sector rose in early trading, with chip designer Nvidia up by around 3.3 percent and Micron Technology up 9.4 percent.

And shares in streaming company Fubo soared by around 150 percent after media giant Disney announced it would be merging Fubo with Hulu+ Live tv. Disney's shares rose around 0.3 percent.

"It's going to be a busy week in terms of overall data inputs," B. Riley Wealth Management's Art Hogan told AFP, noting Friday's release of fresh jobs data, and upcoming minutes of the most recent interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve.

American markets are also "quietly walking into the beginning of earnings season," he added, pointing to results from Delta Airlines and Walgreens Group Alliance on Friday.

Traders were also digesting a report published in the Washington Post on Monday that Donald Trump's aides were exploring a narrower tariff plan than the president-elect had previously suggested, covering only critical imports.

On the campaign trail, Trump said he would look to apply sweeping tariffs on imported goods entering the United States -- something many economists have said could be inflationary.

In a post to his Truth Social account, Trump strongly denied the Post's reporting, which relied on anonymous sourcing.

The story, he said, "incorrectly states that my tariff policy will be pared back. That is wrong."

"The Washington Post knows it's wrong. It's just another example of Fake news," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Washington Company Trump Alliance United States Stocks Market Post Media TV From Dow Jones Jobs

Recent Stories

Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy ..

Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..

7 minutes ago
 Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations a ..

Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations at snow-clad IIOJK Airport

7 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway P ..

Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway Police's Driving License Author ..

7 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on ..

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on January 10

20 minutes ago
 PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora ..

PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora issues

7 minutes ago
 India's unilateral sinister actions in IIOJK stand ..

India's unilateral sinister actions in IIOJK stand detrimental for peace, stabil ..

7 minutes ago
Rulers of Emirates condole with King of Jordan on ..

35 minutes ago
 European, US stock markets rise as Trump tariff pl ..

European, US stock markets rise as Trump tariff plans in question

5 minutes ago
 Arab Plast 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai

Arab Plast 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai

50 minutes ago
 17th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival to comm ..

17th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival to commence tomorrow

50 minutes ago
 Nurses urged to stay updated with latest health te ..

Nurses urged to stay updated with latest health techniques: DG Nursing

5 minutes ago
 Denmark to work closely with Pakistan to attract f ..

Denmark to work closely with Pakistan to attract foreign investments in addressi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business