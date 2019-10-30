UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Edge Lower Ahead Of Fed Decision

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:37 PM

Wall Street stocks edged lower early Wednesday following mixed economic data and as investors awaited a Federal Reserve decision on interest rates

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ):Wall Street stocks edged lower early Wednesday following mixed economic data and as investors awaited a Federal Reserve decision on interest rates.

The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates again but markets are keen to hear whether the central bank will signal additional rate cuts or a pause.

The decision comes as fresh data showed US economic growth cooled slightly in the third quarter, while private sector companies hired more people in October than analysts expected.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 27,059.29, down less than 0.1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 also dipped 0.1 percent to 3,034.91, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which was at 8,270.25.

General Electric shot up about 10 percent after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter profits and boosting some of its financial targets, even as it reported another large loss.

Mattel surged 16.4 percent as strong sales of Barbie products helped the toymaker notch profits that topped expectations. The company also announced the exit of its chief financial officer after an accounting probe required the restatement of some results from 2017.

Boeing slid 0.9 percent as Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg was set for a second day of hearing on Capitol Hill. Shares rose 2.4 percent on Tuesday despite heavy criticism by US senators of the company's response to crashes of the 737 MAX that have grounded the aircraft.

Investors are also awaiting results after the market closes fromApple and Facebook.

