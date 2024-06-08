US stocks edge lower as traders weigh jobs report

(@FahadShabbir)

Wall Street stocks seesawed Friday as a hotter-than-expected US jobs report soothed worries about the economy but fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates higher for longer

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Wall Street stocks seesawed Friday as a hotter-than-expected US jobs report soothed worries about the economy but fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates higher for longer.

New York's three main indexes finished modestly lower in a muted finale to the week that left both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq near all-time highs struck two days earlier.

Friday's losses are "not a big deal because on a weekly basis we are still near the highs of the week, and that in itself is bullish," said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments.

Official data showed the world's biggest economy added 272,000 jobs last month, well above the 185,000 expected by some analysts, and up from 165,000 in April.

"The payrolls figure was a shock to the market," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at trading platform XTB.

The US central bank has held rates at a 23-year high in recent months in hopes of easing demand to rein in inflation sustainably.

With the economy still adding more jobs than anticipated, analysts expect the Fed to hold off rate cuts for a while longer.

- Key figures around 2020 GMT -

New York - Dow Jones: DOWN 0.

2 percent at 38,798.99 (close)

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.1 percent at 5,346.99 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 0.2 percent at 17,133.13 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 8,245.37 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.5 percent at 8,001.80 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.5 percent at 18,557.27 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.4 percent at 5,051.31 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 38,683.93 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.6 percent at 18,366.95 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,051.28 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0805 from $1.0890 on Thursday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2722 from $1.2791

Dollar/yen: UP at 156.71 yen from 155.61 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.91 from 85.14 pence

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.3 percent at $79.62 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at $75.53 per barrel