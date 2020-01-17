US stocks edge up from records on strong housing data

Wall Street stocks added modestly to records early Friday following good US housing data and some better-than-expected Chinese economic reports

Construction of new US housing shot to a 13-year high last month, according to Commerce Department data that added to positive investor sentiment following the US-China trade deal signed earlier in the week.

Data from China showed economic growth in 2019 fell to a three-decade low. The drop was expected, but other economic reports on industrial production and retail sales in the country outperformed in December.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 29,333.80, up 0.1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 3,322.68, whilethe tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.1 percent to 9,368.70.