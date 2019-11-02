UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks End At Records After Strong Jobs Data

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 08:10 AM

US stocks end at records after strong jobs data

New York, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Strong US jobs data and positive signals from the US and China on trade talks lifted most global stock markets Friday, with Wall Street ending at records.

US employers added 128,000 net new jobs last month, the Labor Department reported, much better than the 80,000 projected by analysts and in spite of the hit from the lengthy General Motors strike.

"The key takeaway from the report is that it is not emblematic of an economy that is on the brink of a recession," analyst Patrick O'Hare wrote at Briefing.com.

"On the contrary, it is emblematic of an economy that is expanding." Major US stock indices gained around one percent, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finishing at records and the Dow within touching distance of a new all-time high.

Bourses in Europe also rose, while stock markets in Asia were mixed.

Investors also were cheered comments from US and Chinese officials reporting progress in the efforts to finalize the partial trade bargain that President Donald Trump announced three weeks ago.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday spoke by telephone with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a call both sides described as "constructive." However, details remained scarce and the positive statements were almost identical to those made last week.

The US-China trade war has been grinding on for more than a year, leaving investors bouncing between hopefulness and dread depending on the latest indications from both sides.

But Friday's commentary helped give a lift to the oil market, with the US and European benchmarks winning more than three percent.

"It seems like the phase one deal is most likely going to get certified," said Ryan McKay of TD Securities. "Markets are trading with a bit of a risk-on to end the week." Meanwhile, among companies reporting quarterly results, Exxon Mobil jumped 3.0 percent after posting better-than-expected profits, while Chevron edged up 0.1 percent on results that lagged expectations.

Fitbit, a wearable technology company, surged 15.5 percent after it agreed to be acquired by Google for $2.1 billion.

The move advances Google's expansion into hardware while Fitbit has struggled against rivals including Apple. Google's parent Alphabet climbed 1.1 percent.

- Key figures around 2040 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 1.1 percent at 27,347.36 (close) New York - S&P 500: UP 1.0 percent at 3,066.91 (close) New York - Nasdaq: UP 1.1 percent at 8,386.40 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.8 percent at 7,302.42 points (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.7 percent at 12,961.05 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 5,761.89 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.5 percent at 3,623.74 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 percent at 22,850.77 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.7 percent at 27,100.76 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.0 percent at 2,958.20 (close) Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2937 from $1.2942 at 2100 GMT Euro/pound: UP at 86.27 pence from 86.17 pence Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1162 from $1.1152 Dollar/yen: UP at 108.20 Yen from 108.03 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 3.5 percent at $60.72 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 3.7 percent at $56.20 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Technology Europe China Company Oil Trump London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Progress New York Euro Apple Market From General Motors Asia Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr attends Military Show ‘Union Fortr ..

7 hours ago

Pak Army not to allow any harm to national stabili ..

8 hours ago

Govt not to create hindrance for JUI-F march: Shaf ..

8 hours ago

Many points of convergence between China, UAE: Moh ..

8 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s National Orthodox High School teach ..

8 hours ago

Pervez Khan Khattak urges Opposition parties to av ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.