US stocks end flat amid impatience for concrete trade progress

New York, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks were under pressure on Wednesday as investors awaited concrete progress on US-China trade talks while petroleum-linked shares fell with oil prices.

Upbeat comments from US and Chinese officials have lifted US indices to records in recent sessions.

But investors remain uneasy over the lack of tangible headway after the two sides announced a preliminary verbal agreement on trade last month and Washington held off on tariff increases.

Wednesday reports that the United States and China might delay a meeting to formalize the agreement rankled investors.

"Given that 80 percent of the rally since September is based on the improvement in trade, it is natural that investors would be a little nervous each time the meeting gets pushed back," said Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished essentially flat at 27,492.56.

The broad-based S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent at 3,076.78, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.3 percent at 8,410.63.

Dow members Exxon Mobil and Chevron lost about two percent and Transocean slumped 4.0 percent following data which showed a surprisingly large increase in US oil inventories.

HP Inc. surged 6.4 percent following reports that Xerox is considering acquiring the technology company. Xerox gained 3.6 percent.