UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks End Flat Amid Impatience For Concrete Trade Progress

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 08:20 AM

US stocks end flat amid impatience for concrete trade progress

New York, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks were under pressure on Wednesday as investors awaited concrete progress on US-China trade talks while petroleum-linked shares fell with oil prices.

Upbeat comments from US and Chinese officials have lifted US indices to records in recent sessions.

But investors remain uneasy over the lack of tangible headway after the two sides announced a preliminary verbal agreement on trade last month and Washington held off on tariff increases.

Wednesday reports that the United States and China might delay a meeting to formalize the agreement rankled investors.

"Given that 80 percent of the rally since September is based on the improvement in trade, it is natural that investors would be a little nervous each time the meeting gets pushed back," said Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished essentially flat at 27,492.56.

The broad-based S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent at 3,076.78, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.3 percent at 8,410.63.

Dow members Exxon Mobil and Chevron lost about two percent and Transocean slumped 4.0 percent following data which showed a surprisingly large increase in US oil inventories.

HP Inc. surged 6.4 percent following reports that Xerox is considering acquiring the technology company. Xerox gained 3.6 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology China Washington Company Oil Progress United States September Stocks From Agreement Dow Jones

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

8 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

8 hours ago

Ajman Ruler opens mosque in Al Nuaimia

8 hours ago

DHA signs four MoUs to provide integrated quality ..

8 hours ago

UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Scienc ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Future Foundation join ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.