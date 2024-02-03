Open Menu

U.S. Stocks End Higher After Strong Nonfarm Payrolls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 05:31 PM

U.S. stocks end higher after strong nonfarm payrolls

U.S. stocks gained ground on Friday, as a blowout January employment report boosted confidence in the U.S. economy

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) U.S. stocks gained ground on Friday, as a blowout January employment report boosted confidence in the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.58 points, or 0.35 percent, to 38,654.42. The S&P 500 added 52.42 points, or 1.07 percent, to 4,958.61, registering an all-time closing high. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 267.31 points, or 1.74 percent, to 15,628.95.

Six of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with communication services and consumer discretionary leading the gainers by adding 4.69 percent and 2.49 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, utilities and real estate led the laggards by dropping 1.81 percent and 1.

26 percent, respectively.

Nonfarm payrolls expanded by 353,000 for the month, much better than the Dow Jones estimate for 185,000, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. The unemployment rate held at 3.7 percent, against the estimate for 3.8 percent.

"This was a blowout jobs report and will vindicate the recent posturing by the Fed which effectively ruled out an interest rate cut in March," said George Mateyo, chief investment officer at Key Private Bank. "Moreover, strong job gains combined with faster than expected wage gains may suggest an additional delay in rate cuts for 2024 and should cause some market participants to recalibrate their thinking."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Job Bank George January March May Stocks Market Dow Jones Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Poonam Panday refutes reports of her death

Poonam Panday refutes reports of her death

3 minutes ago
 SIA carries out multiple raids in Srinagar, Delhi ..

SIA carries out multiple raids in Srinagar, Delhi on pro-freedom camp

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan's support applauded by JKYML chairman for ..

Pakistan's support applauded by JKYML chairman for boosting Kashmiris morale

16 minutes ago
 Veteran television actor Khayyam Sarhadi remembere ..

Veteran television actor Khayyam Sarhadi remembered

16 minutes ago
 Green Pakistan project designed to maximize agricu ..

Green Pakistan project designed to maximize agricultural productivity: Fu Shuai

16 minutes ago
 Sindh's heavy bike rally took off for tourism prom ..

Sindh's heavy bike rally took off for tourism promotion

16 minutes ago
Firing in Karachi kills, injures three others

Firing in Karachi kills, injures three others

16 minutes ago
 Minister spotlights initiatives taken for departme ..

Minister spotlights initiatives taken for departments’ development

25 minutes ago
 President upholds dismissal from service penalty u ..

President upholds dismissal from service penalty upon woman harasser

25 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation betw ..

Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses

21 minutes ago
 Pak, UAE enjoy deep brotherly ties: Caretaker Prim ..

Pak, UAE enjoy deep brotherly ties: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar ..

21 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years e ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years each in jail in marriage case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business