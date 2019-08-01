UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks End Lower After Fed Cuts Interest Rates, Dow -1.2%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 02:10 AM

US stocks end lower after Fed cuts interest rates, Dow -1.2%

Wall Street stocks finished decisively lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates but offered mixed signs on what the move meant for future monetary policy

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks finished decisively lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates but offered mixed signs on what the move meant for future monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.

2 percent to 26,864.27, a drop of around 335 points after earlier shedding almost 500 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.1 percent to 2,980.36, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also slid 1.2 percent to 8,175.42.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stocks Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Kelly Craft confirmed as new US envoy to United Na ..

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Swiss President on Nation ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai Investments reports 17% increase in second q ..

30 minutes ago

Hub71 welcomes seven new startups from six sectors

30 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 79 L ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.