US stocks end lower after Fed cuts interest rates, Dow -1.2%

(@FahadShabbir)

Wall Street stocks finished decisively lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates but offered mixed signs on what the move meant for future monetary policy

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks finished decisively lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates but offered mixed signs on what the move meant for future monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.

2 percent to 26,864.27, a drop of around 335 points after earlier shedding almost 500 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.1 percent to 2,980.36, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also slid 1.2 percent to 8,175.42.