US Stocks End Lower After Latest Fed Interest Rate Hike

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 06:29 PM

US stocks end lower after latest Fed interest rate hike

Wall Street stocks declined Wednesday after the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates again, but signaled it could pause on additional hikes

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ):Wall Street stocks declined Wednesday after the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates again, but signaled it could pause on additional hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished a choppy session down 0.8 percent at 33,414.24.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.7 percent to 4,090.75, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.5 percent at 12,025.33.

The Fed raised its benchmark lending rate for a tenth consecutive time Wednesday, by another quarter-point, in a move that was widely expected by analysts.

The central bank said it would monitor economic conditions to determine if additional steps may be appropriate, modifying earlier language that suggested more strongly that higher rates were coming.

"We feel like we're getting close, or maybe even there" when it comes to raising interest rates sufficiently to counter inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during a press conference.

But Powell also ruled out interest rate cuts in 2023, a comment that sent stocks lower in their final shift of the day.

"It feels like the market didn't get everything it wanted but maybe got everything it could expect," said Art Hogan, an analyst at B. Riley Financial, who characterized the decision as a "moderately dovish hike."

