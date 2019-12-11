UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks End Lower For 2nd Straight Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

US stocks end lower for 2nd straight session

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks ended modestly lower for a second straight session Tuesday as investors weighed conflicting signals on US-China trade talks.

Investors are fixating on a plan for the US to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods on December 15 as Washington and Beijing haggle over a trade deal.

Stocks rose early Tuesday on a Wall Street Journal report that signaled a likely delay in the next round of duties, but pulled back after White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said tariffs were still on the table.

"We continue to have this he said/she said on trade," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities. "This makes it impossible to try to navigate and that is why the market has decided not to take anything for granted." The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day at 27,881.72, down 0.1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 also dropped 0.1 percent to 3,132.52, along with the Nasdaq Composite Index, which finished at 8,616.

18.

The US-China situation has overshadowed other trade issues, including progress on a new deal involving the US, Canada and Mexico.

Negotiators from the three countries signed a deal Tuesday in Mexico City with changes to the new regional trade agreement, paving the way to ratification after months of arduous negotiations.

Besides trade, markets are also awaiting a Federal Reserve decision Wednesday, and a British election Thursday that could move the country closer to exiting the European Union.

Meanwhile, House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled two impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

Most analysts say the case is not moving the market significantly because the Senate is unlikely to remove Trump from office, although a note from Charles Schwab cited impeachment as a headwind for equities on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Senate China Washington Canada White House European Union Trump Beijing Mexico City Progress Mexico Turkish Lira December Democrats Stocks Market From Agreement Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

9 hours ago

US blacklists former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for alleg ..

9 hours ago

Charter of New Alliance of Virtue / Full Text/

10 hours ago

Fourth Meeting of Task Force on Combating Terroris ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.