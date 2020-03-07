US stocks end lower on virus fears, Dow -1.0%, Nasdaq -1.9%

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday, with petroleum producers and banks falling especially hard, as worries over the coronavirus overshadowed a strong US jobs report.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,868,31, down about 250 points, or 1.0 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 2.972.49, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.9 percent to 8,575.62.