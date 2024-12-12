Open Menu

US Stocks End Mixed Midweek; Nasdaq Posts Record Close

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 10:50 AM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) US stocks ended mixed Wednesday, with the Nasdaq closing above the 20,000-point level for the first time in history.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 99.27 points, or 0.22%, finishing at 44,148.56.

The S&P 500 rose 49.28 points, or 0.82%, to 6,084.19. The Nasdaq Composite increased 347.65 points, or 1.77%, to end at 20,034.90.

Shares of US electric car giant Tesla rose to an all-time high, reaching around $425, up by 5.9% day-on-day.

The VIX volatility index, referred to as the "fear index," fell by 4.23% to 13.58.

Precious metals were mixed, with gold adding 0.9% to $2,718.07 per ounce and silver falling by 0.65% to $31.6965 as of 2217GMT.

Oil prices meanwhile rose around 2%, with global benchmark Brent crude at $73.40 a barrel.

