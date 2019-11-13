UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks End Mostly Higher As Nasdaq Hits New Record

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 12:13 PM

US stocks end mostly higher as Nasdaq hits new record

US stocks ended mixed on Tuesday but the Nasdaq posted a new record even though investors still have not received clarity on an agreement to end the US-China trade war

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ):US stocks ended mixed on Tuesday but the Nasdaq posted a new record even though investors still have not received clarity on an agreement to end the US-China trade war.

Attention now will shift to back-to-back testimony Wednesday and Thursday by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell but it is unlikely he will do much beyond confirm the central bank is on hold for now.

In a rarely seen development, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with no change at 27,691.49.

But the broader S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent to finish at 3,091.84 while the tech-dominated Nasdaq Composite Index rose nearly 0.3 percent to close at a new high of 8,486.09.

The highly-anticipated speech by President Donald Trump failed offer any positive news on US trade disputes with China or Europe. Instead he threatened to raise tariffs "substantially" on Chinese goods if no deal is reached with Beijing.

Trump downplayed the impact on the economy of the trade conflicts, saying "The real cost... would be if we did nothing." Schwab market analysts summed it up saying the speech "fell short of those expectations." Trump again criticized the Fed for raising rates two quickly and cutting two slowly.

But the December policy meeting is likely to keep rates on hold, a message Powell likely will reiterate in his congressional appearance.

CFRA's Sam Stovall said, "We are in a period where we have to wait until December to see what the Fed might be doing again. We still have to wait to get some sort of an agreement on the trade situation."One of the major movers in the trading session was Disney, which posted a gain of 1.4 percent after launching a streaming service that will offer major competition to Netflix, Hulu and other services.

But Advance Auto Parts fell 7.5 percent after reporting disappointing quarterly earnings.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe China Threatened Trump Bank Beijing Powell December Stocks Market Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Dow Jones Netflix

Recent Stories

Russia Ready to Receive Sullivan as US New Ambassa ..

6 minutes ago

Two Palestinians killed in new Israeli strike: Gaz ..

17 minutes ago

Kuzma clicks into late gear as LeBron's Lakers ecl ..

18 minutes ago

Forest department takes measures against illegal h ..

18 minutes ago

Two Pak athletes to feature in inaugural SOAP Badm ..

2 minutes ago

Silent protest continues on 101st day in IOK

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.