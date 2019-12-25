UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks End Mostly Up On Christmas Eve As Trump Touts China Trade Deal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

US Stocks End Mostly Up on Christmas Eve as Trump Touts China Trade Deal

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) US stocks closed mostly up on Christmas Eve with the technology sector hitting record highs after President Donald Trump reiterated that the United States will sign the Phase One of a trade deal with China negotiated earlier this month.

Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index hit all-time highs at 8,957, before settling up nearly 0.1 percent at 8,953. The technology sector has been the best performer among US stocks this year, lifting the Nasdaq by 47 percent.

The S&P500 index, which measures the value of the 500 largest corporations by market capitalization listed on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq, settled at 3,224, unchanged from its performance on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 28,515 versus the previous settlement of 28,551.

Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida that there will be a signing ceremony to formalize the first phase of the US-China trade deal that was negotiated earlier this month. While Trump did not provide a date, it is widely expected for the trade deal to be signed in January.

Wall Street has had one of its biggest and most prolonged bull runs this year on optimism over the trade deal with China as well as runaway jobs growth and other strong US economic data.

The Nasdaq had 51 record highs through the year - almost one every week - while S&P500 had 14 new peaks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Christmas China Trump New York Stock Exchange Florida United States January Stocks Market From Best Dow Jones Jobs

Recent Stories

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Agree to Renew Production on ..

56 minutes ago

IMF notes positive economic performance of Pakista ..

9 minutes ago

Glittering symbol of press, Newseum set to close i ..

56 minutes ago

Reporters Without Borders Call for Assange's Relea ..

57 minutes ago

US considers pulling troops from West Africa: repo ..

57 minutes ago

No country can achieve progress without accountabi ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.