US Stocks End Year With Big Gains Marked by Streak of Record Highs

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) US stocks recovered from early losses to finish 2019 higher, as all three of Wall Street's major indexes posted double-digit annual gains in one of their best years, marked by a streak of record highs.

On Tuesday, Wall Street's broad Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.3 percent at 28,538. It hit an all-time high of 28,702 on Friday and is up 23 percent on the year, for its best performance since 2017.

The S&P500 index, which measures the value of the 500 largest US corporations by market capitalization, also rose 0.3 percent to finish at 3,230. On Friday, the S&P500 hit a record high of 3,248. It is up 30 percent on the year for its best advance since 2013.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index settled up 0.

3 percent too, at 8,973, after a historic peak at 9,052 on Friday. The technology sector has been the best performer among US stocks this year, lifting the Nasdaq by 36% on the year for the index's best performance in six years.

The Nasdaq had 53 record highs this year, averaging more than one every week in 2019. The S&P500, in contrast, witnessed 16 new peaks.

Wall Street's rally in 2019 was powered by optimism over an imminent China trade deal as well as runaway jobs growth and other strong US economic data. US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the first phase of the country's trade deal with China will be signed at the White House on January 15.