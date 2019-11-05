UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Extend Bull Run Based On Optimism Of Reaching Trade Deal With China

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 03:41 AM

US Stocks Extend Bull Run Based on Optimism of Reaching Trade Deal With China

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The bull run on the US stock market extended into a new week on Monday when Wall Street's three major stock indices all hit record highs based on optimism that the United States and China may reach a trade agreement soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled up 0.4 percent at a record closing high of 27,462.11. The Dow earlier struck an all-time peak of 27,517.58 during the session.

The top 500 indicator for US stocks, the S&P500, also closed up 0.4 percent at 3,078.27, after reaching a record high at 3,085.20 earlier in the day.

The Nasdaq index finished up 0.6 percent at 8,433.20 after an all-time peak at 8,451.37.

US stocks have been riding a wave of strong third-quarter corporate earnings of local companies and stellar jobs growth in October, aside from encouraging statements US and Chinese officials may reach a bilateral trade agreement and end the two-year trade war.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China United States May October Stocks Market All From Agreement Top Dow Jones Jobs

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo challenges visitors with world’s larg ..

2 hours ago

Dubai preferred destination for entrepreneurs seek ..

2 hours ago

LinkedIn launches new feature helping small busine ..

3 hours ago

MBRSC calls for participation in Sirius Analogue M ..

3 hours ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi earns magnet accreditat ..

3 hours ago

UAE supports Yemen’s education sector

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.