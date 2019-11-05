US Stocks Extend Bull Run Based on Optimism of Reaching Trade Deal With China

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The bull run on the US stock market extended into a new week on Monday when Wall Street's three major stock indices all hit record highs based on optimism that the United States and China may reach a trade agreement soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled up 0.4 percent at a record closing high of 27,462.11. The Dow earlier struck an all-time peak of 27,517.58 during the session.

The top 500 indicator for US stocks, the S&P500, also closed up 0.4 percent at 3,078.27, after reaching a record high at 3,085.20 earlier in the day.

The Nasdaq index finished up 0.6 percent at 8,433.20 after an all-time peak at 8,451.37.

US stocks have been riding a wave of strong third-quarter corporate earnings of local companies and stellar jobs growth in October, aside from encouraging statements US and Chinese officials may reach a bilateral trade agreement and end the two-year trade war.