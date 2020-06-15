US Stocks Extend Decline Monday Morning Based on New Coronavirus Worries

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Shares on Wall Street extended their losses on Monday morning amid worries about a renewed spike in novel coronavirus cases in the United States, with the key Dow Jones Industrial Average index struggling to stay above the 25,000-point level.

The Dow, the broadest indicator on the New York Stock Exchange, opened down 2.3 percent at 24,941 points, extending the previous week's drop of 6 percent.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, was also off 2.3 percent at 2,971, sliding below the key 3,000-point level. It slid 4.8 percent last week.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.8 percent to 9,419. It lost 2.3 percent last week.

Stocks fell as nearly 20 of the 50 US states, including Texas, California, Arizona and Florida, reported seven-day rolling average highs for new novel coronavirus infections. The total sheer number of cases since the February outbreak now stands at 2.2 million.