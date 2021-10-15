US stocks extend gains as retail sales jump

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 07:49 PM

Wall Street stocks rose early Friday following a positive report on American consumer spending, extending a rally as markets shrug off inflation worries

Wall Street stocks rose early Friday following a positive report on American consumer spending, extending a rally as markets shrug off inflation worries.

US retail sales posted a surprise 0.7 percent increase in September, according to government data, pushed by broad gains that extended beyond gasoline and autos.

The better-than-expected report, coupled with strong earnings from Goldman Sachs, lifted US stocks further after major indices surged more than 1.5 percent on Thursday.

"The mood of the market has clearly shifted in the past few days" after a lackluster run that began in early September, said Briefing.

com analyst Patrick O'Hare, adding that the trend "reflects a peak inflation view." About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7 percent to 35,148.36.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.5 percent to 4,458.87, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.2 percent at 14,859.24.

Among individual companies, Goldman Sachs advanced 1.5 percent after reporting a 63 percent jump in third-quarter profits to $5.3 billion behind robust gains in its financial advisory and trading divisions.

