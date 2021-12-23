UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Extend Rally After Emergency Authorization Use Granted To Pfizer's COVID-19 Pill

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 03:10 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Wall Street rallied for a second straight day on Wednesday, after a prior week-long sell-off, after health authorities approved emergency use for Pfizer's COVID-19 pill in a bid to hasten the end of the two-year long pandemic.

"The next battle in the war against COVID-19 has both the US and UK rushing to secure supplies in COVID-19 treatments," Ed Moya, equities analyst at the online trading platform OANDA, said.

The United States will have more than 250,000 courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill available by January and has ordered as many as 10 million more, the White House said after the US food and Drug administration granted emergency use authorization for the world's first oral treatment against the coronavirus. Pfizer said the United Kingdom will receive 2.5 million doses through 2022.

US stocks responded positively to the news, adding to Tuesday's gains.

The Big Tech sector was again the biggest winner of the day. The Nasdaq Composite Index, which groups major technology Names such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, closed up 1.2% after Tuesday's 2.4% gain. Prior to that, Nasdaq dropped 4% over six sessions.

The S&P 500, which lists the top 500 US stocks, finished up almost 1% after a rise of 1.8% in the previous session. Prior to Tuesday, the S&P 500 had lost 3% since the close of December 10.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of Wall Street's three key benchmarks that had taken the worst beating over the past week, rose 0.7% on Wednesday, adding to Tuesday's 1.6% rise. Prior to the two-day rally, the Dow tumbled 11% over a six-day period.

