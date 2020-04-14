UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Fall About 1% Despite Historic Oil Deal, COVID-19 Plateauing In New York

Tue 14th April 2020 | 01:40 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Two of Wall Street's main stock indexes fell about 1 percent each at the close time on Monday as a historic deal to boost oil prices and a plateauing in the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in New York did not quite succeed in lifting the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed down 328.60 points, or 1.4 percent, at 23,391.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled down 28.94 points, or 1 percent at 2,761.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite bucked the broader trend, finishing up 38.

85 points, or 0.5 percent, at 8,192.

Monday's broad decline in stocks came despite the OPEC and other oil producing countries agreeing to a historic output cut of 10 million barrels per day over the next few months, a measure aimed at boosting crude prices.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said 671 people had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state to 10,056. Cuomo said he believed the worst is over as hospitalizations over the pandemic appeared to have reached a plateau.

