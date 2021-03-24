UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Fall After Treasury Secretary Yellen Hints At Post-Pandemic Tax Hikes

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) US stocks fell broadly on Tuesday, losing as much as 1 percent, after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hinted the government will rise taxes to fund development in the post-coronavirus pandemic era.

The technology-laden Nasdaq Composite Index led losses among the three major US stock indexes, sliding 1 percent on the day to close at 13,228.

The Nasdaq has been the poster-child for overvalued US equities this year, given the high-flying prices of stocks such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google. It has fallen more since the start of the year than rival US equity indices, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P500.

The S&P500, which groups the top 500 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, fell 0.7 percent to close at 3,911.

The Dow, Wall Street's broadest stock indicator and comprising mostly industrial stocks, dipped almost 1 percent to close at 32,423.

Stocks fell after Treasury Secretary Yellen said the Biden administration was examining changes to the US tax policy as the economy reopens from coronavirus lockdowns and higher revenue was needed to fund infrastructure development, among other things.

President Joe Biden plans to raise corporate taxes from 21 percent to 28 percent to pay for US development in the post-pandemic era, under what will likely be the first major Federal tax overhaul in almost 30 years, officials familiar with the proposed changes have told Sputnik. Biden has also said that he plans to raise taxes on individuals earnings $400,000 or more in a year.

