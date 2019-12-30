Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Monday, ending a streak of record highs ahead of the New Year eve, as investors took profit despite news that China and the United States might be ready to sign the Phase One trade deal this week

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Monday, ending a streak of record highs ahead of the New Year eve, as investors took profit despite news that China and the United States might be ready to sign the Phase One trade deal this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.6 percent to 28,484 by 11:35 a.m. having hit an all-time high of 28,702 on Friday.

The S&P500 index, which measures the value of the 500 largest US corporations by market capitalization, fell 0.4 percent to 3,225, after a record high at 3,247 in the previous session.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index bucked the trend, slid 0.

6 percent to 8,952 after a historic peak at 9,052 on Friday. The technology sector has been the best performer among US stocks this year, lifting the Nasdaq by about 40 percent on the year.

The fall in US stocks comes despite media reports that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, Beijing's top trade negotiator, will visit Washington this week to sign the Phase One"trade deal with the United States.

Notwithstanding Monday's slide, Wall Street has had one of its biggest and most prolonged bull runs this year on optimism over the imminent US-China trade deal as well as strong US jobs growth and other economic data.