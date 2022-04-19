UrduPoint.com

U.S. Stocks Fall Amid Rate Fears

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 02:00 PM

U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading on Monday as investors bet on aggressive policy tightening from the Federal Reserve in the coming months amid high inflation

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.54 points, or 0.11 percent, to 34,411.69. The S&P 500 lost 0.90 points, or 0.02 percent, to 4,391.69.

The Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 18.72 points, or 0.14 percent, to 13,332.36.

Six of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with health care down 1.12 percent, leading the laggards. Energy rose 1.51 percent, the best-performing group.

U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower, with eight of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.

