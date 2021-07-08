UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Fall Amid Worries Over Growth, Delta Strain

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 09:42 PM

US stocks fall amid worries over growth, Delta strain

Wall Street stocks tumbled at the open Thursday on global growth worries in light of dropping bond yields and rising instances of the Delta variant of the coronavirus

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks tumbled at the open Thursday on global growth worries in light of dropping bond yields and rising instances of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond fell below 1.3 percent, extending a trend from recent weeks as inflation fears ebb.

Meanwhile, Japan's government announced a new virus state of emergency that will run through the Olympics, meaning spectators will be banned from the games' venues.

The move comes amid fears the Delta variant will prolong the economic downturn in many countries.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.4 percent at 34,184.56.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.5 percent to 4,292.60, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.7 percent to 14,420.68.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had ended at records on Wednesday.

US jobless claims edged higher to 373,000, seasonally adjusted, in the week ending July 3. That was 2,000 more than the previous week's report, which was the lowest reading since the Covid-19 crisis began.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Reading Japan July Stocks Olympics From Government Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler honours Lt. General Saif Al Sha’far

46 minutes ago

CDA chairman for improving water supply in Islamab ..

4 minutes ago

Dist Administration imposes Rs 179,500 fines on 82 ..

4 minutes ago

Man throws wife from top roof of building

4 minutes ago

CCoE directs Petroleum Division to submit final pr ..

4 minutes ago

FIA arrests NADRA officers for issuing fake NICs t ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.