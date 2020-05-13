UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Fall As Fed Chief Warns Of Lasting Economic Hit

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:50 PM

US stocks fall as Fed chief warns of lasting economic hit

Wall Street stocks fell early Wednesday as the Federal Reserve chief said more fiscal support may be needed to prevent lasting damage to the US economy from the coronavirus crisis

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks fell early Wednesday as the Federal Reserve chief said more fiscal support may be needed to prevent lasting damage to the US economy from the coronavirus crisis.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,563.20, down 0.9 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.6 percent to 2,852.64, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.1 percent to 8,995.46.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell pointed to the hit to households from elevated unemployment and the permanent loss of small businesses as among the imperatives that could require Congress to spend beyond the $3 trillion already approved in response to the COVID-19 hit.

"Additional fiscal support could be costly, but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery," Powell said in a speech to the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

"This tradeoff is one for our elected representatives, who wield powers of taxation and spending."The market's early losses added to the weakness in stocks Tuesday, when the Nasdaq snapped a six-day winning streak and finished lower.

Analysts have also expressed concerns about excessive equity valuations, elevated US-China tensions and extensions of stay-at-home orders in major economies due to the coronavirus.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Powell May Congress Stocks Market From Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police reopen driving schools after Eid ho ..

21 minutes ago

ADQ to acquire 50 percent stake in Al Dahra Holdin ..

36 minutes ago

Nadeem Khan appointed Director – High Performanc ..

2 hours ago

Arab Youth Centre launches first Arab Youth Hackat ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid always capable of turning chal ..

2 hours ago

Nathiagali free medical camp continues on 2nd day

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.