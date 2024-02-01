Open Menu

US Stocks Fall As Fed Signals More Time Needed Before Rate Cut

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 06:29 PM

US stocks fall as Fed signals more time needed before rate cut

Wall Street stocks slid Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled that more time was needed to cut interest rates, disappointing investors who had hoped for a speedy policy shift

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Wall Street stocks slid Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled that more time was needed to cut interest rates, disappointing investors who had hoped for a speedy policy shift.

Major indices finished the day decisively lower, with the S&P 500 down 1.6 percent at 4,845.65.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8 percent to 38,150.30, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 2.2 percent to 15,164.01.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank was unlikely to lower interest rates in March. He pointed to progress in the battle to lower inflation to its two percent target, while saying more improvement was needed.

"We believe that our policy rate is likely at its peak for this tightening cycle," Powell told reporters at a press conference after the rate decision.

He added that "almost everyone" on the Fed's rate-setting committee was in favor of a cut in 2024, but that a move as soon as the next meeting in March was unlikely.

The Fed's communication was "less dovish than expected, suggesting that the interest rate cutting cycle may start later than many traders were anticipating," said a note from Matt Weller of Forex.com

While all 11 sectors of the S&P 500 finished in the red, tech shares were especially weak despite solid earnings from Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet. The results were not strong enough to extend a months-long sector rally over artificial intelligence.

Alphabet shares closed 7.4 percent down while Microsoft lost 2.7 percent.

But Boeing jumped 5.3 percent, regaining some ground despite reporting its fifth straight annual loss.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Bank Progress Powell March May Stocks All From Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Govt committed for free, fair elections in country ..

Govt committed for free, fair elections in country: Gohar

6 minutes ago
 Five key facts about cancer

Five key facts about cancer

10 minutes ago
 Thousands strike in Finland over labour reform

Thousands strike in Finland over labour reform

10 minutes ago
 Sargodha-Ajnala Road inaugurated

Sargodha-Ajnala Road inaugurated

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt fully prepared & committed to hold ..

Caretaker govt fully prepared & committed to hold elections on Feb 8: Solangi

3 minutes ago
 Exhibition showcasing students’ projects starts ..

Exhibition showcasing students’ projects starts at UHE

3 minutes ago
Samundri Rescue-1122 station inspected

Samundri Rescue-1122 station inspected

3 minutes ago
 NDMA, KUM inks LoA collaboration in disaster manag ..

NDMA, KUM inks LoA collaboration in disaster management field

3 minutes ago
 JI to hold public meeting on Feb 3

JI to hold public meeting on Feb 3

14 minutes ago
 EU strikes 50-bn-euro Ukraine aid deal

EU strikes 50-bn-euro Ukraine aid deal

14 minutes ago
 Shares in French bank BNP sink despite record prof ..

Shares in French bank BNP sink despite record profit

11 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January

Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business