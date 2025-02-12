US Stocks Fall As Inflation Unexpectedly Heats Up
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 11:45 PM
US stock markets tumbled on Wednesday as an inflation reading came in hotter than expected, fanning fears that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) US stock markets tumbled on Wednesday as an inflation reading came in hotter than expected, fanning fears that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.
Following days of attention on US President Donald Trump's tariff moves, traders were focusing on the January consumer inflation data, which is set to play a role in the Fed's next interest rate decision.
"Investors were looking for reassurance in this morning's inflation report -- and they didn't get it," said Bret Kenwell, US investment analyst at eToro trading platform.
He said the "higher-than-expected print further lowers the odds of rate cuts from the Fed this year and stokes investors' reflationary fears".
The consumer price index (CPI) edged up to 3.0 percent in January from a year ago, after hitting 2.9 percent in December, official data showed. Analysts had expected inflation to ease to 2.8 percent.
Wall Street's three main indexes opened sharply in the red following the data's release.
US President Donald Trump, who made tackling inflation and the cost of living a priority during his election campaign, blamed his predecessor Joe Biden for the unexpected uptick.
He also reiterated his call for the Fed to cut rates, saying on his Truth Social playform that it "would go hand in hand with upcoming Tariffs!!!"
- 'Market volatility' -
Fed boss Jerome Powell on Tuesday repeated that the US central bank was in no hurry to lower borrowing costs further.
The Fed, whose inflation target is at two percent, kept rates unchanged last month after three consecutive cuts.
At the end of 2024, Fed policymakers pared back the number of rate cuts they expect this year to two, some citing concerns about trade uncertainty following Trump's election victory.
Analysts warn that Trump's tariffs -- and plans to slash taxes, regulations and immigration -- risked reigniting prices.
"What makes today's rise in CPI inflation data so precarious is that many believe this is just the beginning, as tariffs could push inflation even higher," said Jochen Stanzl, chief market analyst at financial services firm CMC Markets.
"Market volatility is set for a perfect storm as the mix of higher inflation and the threat of tariffs serve to scare investors," Stanzl said.
"Given today's inflation numbers, it is questionable whether the Fed will be able to deliver on its two rate cuts planned for 2025."
- Heineken fizzes -
In Asian markets, Hong Kong led gains thanks to another tech rally.
In Europe, London and Frankfurt hit fresh record highs, with support coming from cuts to interest rates in Britain and the eurozone, as well as positive company earnings. Paris was in the red in afternoon deals.
Shares in Dutch brewer Heineken fizzed as traders cheered better-than-expected beer sales. The stock surged almost 14 percent, making it the biggest gainer on the Amsterdam market.
- Key figures around 1440 GMT -
New York - Dow: DOWN 1.0 percent at 44,131.66 points
New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.8 percent at 6,018.74
New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 0.7 points at 19,501.78
London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 8,781.61
Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.2 percent at 8,010.57
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.1 percent at 22,067.92
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 percent at 38,963.70 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.6 percent at 21,857.92 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.9 percent at 3,346.39 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0346 from $1.0360 on Tuesday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2400 from $1.2446
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 154.29 yen from 152.45 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 83.45 pence from 83.24 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.4 percent at $72.28 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 1.2 percent at $76.07 per barrel
Recent Stories
US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up
'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new government will be based on compe ..
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart of Sharjah
Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce ..
President, PM congratulate nation on Pakistan cricket team’s victory over Sout ..
Shab-e-Baraat to be observed in Hyderabad on Thursday
Pilot phase for opening bank accounts for deserving women to launch soon: BISP C ..
Managing Director of Nigerian Airports Authority praises ICAO seminar discussion ..
Rainfall expected tomorrow in UAE
Dubai Culture launches International Art Fairs Grant to offer financial support ..
UAEU conducts research studies to develop green thermal insulators from palm was ..
Online discussion on Sindhi Language teaching held in Sindhi Language Authority
More Stories From Business
-
US consumer inflation unexpectedly accelerated to 3.0% in January: govt1 minute ago
-
US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up1 minute ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs1600 per tola in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Turkish business delegation calls on Aurangzeb, discusses investment potential in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Delegation from the Gujranwala chamber visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)3 hours ago
-
DIG highlights Punjab Police’s success in combating organised crime5 hours ago
-
NESPAK secures safe city projects for Dasu, Basha dams5 hours ago
-
KP Govt clears liabilities of Rs.78.5bn, revenue goes up by 49%5 hours ago
-
Stock markets gain before US inflation data5 hours ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 85 points5 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs1,600 per tola8 hours ago
-
Asian stocks mostly rise as Powell rate warning taken in stride5 hours ago