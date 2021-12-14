UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Fall As Market Awaits Key Fed Decision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 08:50 AM

US stocks fall as market awaits key Fed decision

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks fell Monday ahead of key decisions by the Federal Reserve and other central banks and as markets weighed lingering worries over the latest Covid-19 variant.

After last week's strong performance, stocks spent most of the session in the red as Britain becames the latest to boost its response to the Omicron strain, after becoming the first country to officially announce a fatality from the latest virus mutation.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday is widely expected to lay out an accelerated timetable for scaling back stimulus in the face of the highest consumer price inflation in decades. That would open the door to an interest rate increase by mid-2022 or earlier.

Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones, pointed to a "little bit of uneasiness, nervousness" about the Fed, as well as reports of more Omicron cases in China and elsewhere.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.9 percent at 35,650.95.

The broad-based S&P 500 also dropped 0.9 percent to 4,668.97, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.4 percent to end at 15,413.28.

Losses were fairly broad-based with most of the Dow in the red. Apple, Boeing, Home Depot and Chevron were among the companies that shed more than two percent.

Among individual companies Arena Pharmaceuticals surged 80.4 percent after reaching an agreement to be acquired by Pfizer for $6.7 billion in cash. Pfizer said the transaction would bolster its capacities in inflammation and immunology.

Harley-Davidson gained 4.7 percent as it announced it will take its electric motorcycle division LiveWire public through a merger with a special purpose company, in another of the increasingly-popular SPAC transactions.

Peloton Interactive jumped 7.4 percent after unveiling a new advertising spot that spoofed a scene in the popular "Sex and the City" franchise that weighed on shares last week after a character died following a workout on the interactive exercise bike.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Company Died Price Stocks Apple Market From Agreement Dow Jones Billion

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th December 2021

37 minutes ago
 UAE ranks first regionally,11th globally in Global ..

UAE ranks first regionally,11th globally in Global Knowledge Index

8 hours ago
 Central Bank of UAE considers Emiratisation of lea ..

Central Bank of UAE considers Emiratisation of leading banking and insurance pro ..

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd G ..

Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd GCC Summit in Riyadh

8 hours ago
 UN Expects Probes Into Sexual Abuse by Peacekeeper ..

UN Expects Probes Into Sexual Abuse by Peacekeepers in CAR to Start as Soon as P ..

8 hours ago
 US Base Near Omar Oil Field in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor ..

US Base Near Omar Oil Field in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor Subject to Rocket Attack - Re ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.