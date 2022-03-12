U.S. stocks fall as Ukraine conflict roils markets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) --:U.S. stocks dropped on Friday as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to unnerve investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 229.88 points, or 0.69 percent, to 32,944.19. The S&P 500 slid 55.21 points, or 1.30 percent, to 4,204.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 286.

15 points, or 2.18 percent, to 12,843.81.

All the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with communication services and technology down 1.88 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, leading the losses.

U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded lower with all the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.