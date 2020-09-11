US Stocks Fall Back After Rebound Amid Stalemate Over COVID-19 Bill

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Stocks on Wall Street fell back on Thursday after a one-day rebound as US lawmakers' inability to agree to a new coronavirus relief bill sapped investor appetite for risk.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest indicator on the New York Stock Exchange, virtually gave back all of Wednesday's gains, closing down 406 points, or 1.5 percent, at 27,534.

Just last week, the Dow was scaling 29,000, extending a months-long rally before three days of torrid selling that began at the end of last week.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, fell 63 points, or 1.8 percent, to close at 3,337, after hitting an all-time high of 3,588 last week.

The Nasdaq Composite index finished down 222 points, or 2 percent, at 10,920. The index touched record highs above 12,000 last week.

Senate Republicans backing President Donald Trump voted on Thursday for a coronavirus relief bill to address continued health and economic hardship caused by the lockdown and other pandemic-related measures. However, the move fell short of the minimum 60 votes required for the measure to become law.

Previous bipartisan efforts helped US lawmakers pass four phases of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that allotted roughly $3 trillion. Both Democrats and Republicans have blamed each other for the drag over the fifth installment of the CARES Act.