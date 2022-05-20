UrduPoint.com

U.S. Stocks Fall Following Prior Session's Rout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 04:56 PM

U.S. stocks fall following prior session's rout

S. stocks fell on Thursday, following a brutal sell-off in the previous session, as investors continued to dump equities

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :US. stocks fell on Thursday, following a brutal sell-off in the previous session, as investors continued to dump equities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 236.94 points, or 0.75 percent, to 31,253.13. The S&P 500 decreased 22.89 points, or 0.58 percent, to 3,900.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 29.65 points, or 0.26 percent, to 11,388.50.

Eight of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with consumer staples and technology down 1.98 percent and 1.07 percent, respectively, leading the laggards. Materials rose 0.68 percent, the best-performing group.

Investors parsed newly released economic data. The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that the nation's initial jobless claims, a rough way to measure layoffs, rose by 21,000 to 218,000 in the week ending May 14. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast initial jobless claims to total 200,000.

