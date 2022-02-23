US stocks fall further on worsening Ukraine tensions, Dow -2%

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Losses on Wall Street deepened Tuesday afternoon on the worsening prospects over Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin established diplomatic relations with Ukraine's separatist-controlled regions.

Near 1915 GMT, shortly before President Joe Biden was due to make an address on the situation, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.9 percent, or 630 points, at 33,449.82.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.6 percent to 4,280.29, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slid 1.8 percent to 13,299.23.