UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Fall On Bank Earnings, Retail Sales

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 12:09 AM

US stocks fall on bank earnings, retail sales

Wall Street stocks fell early Friday following mixed bank earnings and disappointing retail sales as investors weighed Joe Biden's giant stimulus proposal

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ):Wall Street stocks fell early Friday following mixed bank earnings and disappointing retail sales as investors weighed Joe Biden's giant stimulus proposal.

Near 1545 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.8 percent at 30,751.78.

The broad-based S&P 500 also slid 0.8 percent to 3,764.06, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index stood at 13,012.00.

Large bank shares were solidly lower following earnings reports from JPMorgan Chase and other financial heavyweights that revealed a mixed toll from the coronavirus downturn.

Bank executives expressed optimism about the 2021 outlook, but the sell-off in shares followed a strong period for the equities into the period.

Analysts also cited Commerce Department data showing a 0.7 percent drop in December US retail sales, as well as concerns Biden's $1.9 trillion package could spur tax hikes.

"There is a lot to digest this morning and there are some clear sources of indigestion that are influencing profit-taking decisions after a big run," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

"The rush-for-the-exits mentality, though, is still not there. Rather, it's still a deliberate move to manage positions as the market moves around the recovery trade being on and the recovery trade being off."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank December Stocks Market Commerce From Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Palestinian President Orders to Hold General Elect ..

17 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: &#039;We re-affirm our support ..

28 minutes ago

Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

18 minutes ago

US House Speaker Asks Ex-General to Review US Capi ..

4 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges World to Act With 'Greater' Solidar ..

4 minutes ago

WHO wants Covid jabs in all countries within 100 d ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.