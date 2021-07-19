US stocks fall on worries over global growth, Delta variant

Wall Street stocks tumbled in early trading on Monday over worries about the global growth outlook in light of rising inflation and the latest wave of Covid-19 infections

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks tumbled in early trading on Monday over worries about the global growth outlook in light of rising inflation and the latest wave of Covid-19 infections.

Markets began the day fixated on the latest drop in the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, which is seen as indicative of worries that economic growth will be weaker than expected worldwide.

The "fear factor is gripping the market," said Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital. "The good news of earnings is being cast to the sideline." Although last week's earnings largely topped expectations, investors have focused on the threat from higher consumer prices, as well as the Delta variant of Covid-19, which has prompted some countries in Asia and Europe to impose or reimpose restrictions and resulted in another uptick in US infections.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.7 percent at 34,110.11.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.4 percent to 4,265.16, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.2 percent to 14,254.29.

Travel-related stocks were under pressure amid the latest Covid-19 trends, with Carnival down 4.1 percent, United Airlines 4.4 percent and Marriott International 3.9 percent.

Cloud software company Five9 jumped 4.6 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Zoom Video for $14.7 billion in stock. Zoom dropped 3.4 percent.