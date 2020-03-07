US Stocks Fell on Friday But Mark Gains for Week After Price Swings Based on Coronavirus

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) US stocks fell for a second day in a row on Friday, but Wall Street still managed to post a weekly gain after a particularly volatile week, where shares of the biggest conglomerates to value buys were buffeted by coronavirus headlines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, fell 257 points, or 1 percent, adding to Thursday's drop of almost 970 points, or 3.6 percent. Despite the drop, the Dow managed to end the week up 2 percent at 25,865 points.

The S&P500, the barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled at 2,972 points, down 1.

7 percent on the day but up 0.6 percent on the week.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed at 8,576 points, down 1.9 percent on the day but up 0.1 percent on the week.

Wall Street began the year at record highs, but slumped into negative territory over the past two weeks from the novel coronavirus breakout. More than 200 Americans have been infected with the virus and 14 Americans have died.

Year-to-date, the Dow has lost 9 percent while the S&P500 is down 8 percent and Nasdaq is down 4 percent.