NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Monday, ending a streak of record highs ahead of the New Year eve, as investors took profit despite news that China and the United States might be ready to sign Phase One trade deal this week.

Wall Street's broad Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.6 percent to 28,462, for its biggest one day drop since December 2. It hit an all-time high of 28,702 on Friday.

The S&P500 index, which measures the value of the 500 largest US corporations by market capitalization, fell 0.6 percent to 3,222. It was the index's sharpest slide for a session since December 3. On Friday, the S&P500 hit a record high of 3,248.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index bucked the trend, slid 0.

7 percent to 8,946 after a historic peak at 9,052 on Friday. It was the Nasdaq's biggest one-day slide since December 2. The technology sector has been the best performer among US stocks this year, lifting the Nasdaq by about 40 percent on the year.

The slump in US stocks came despite media reports that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, Beijing's top trade negotiator, will visit Washington this week to sign the "phase one" trade deal with the United States.

Notwithstanding Monday's slide, Wall Street has had one of its biggest and most prolonged bull runs this year on optimism over the imminent China deal as well as runaway jobs growth and other strong US economic data.