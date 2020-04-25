US stocks finish positive amid virus optimism, Dow +1.1%

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Cautious optimism on Wall Street propelled US stocks to a positive finish on Friday, despite mounting evidence of the coronavirus pandemic's deep damage to the American economy.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.1 percent at 23,775.27.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 1.4 percent to end at 2,836.74, while the tech-rich Nasdaq finished 1.7 percent higher at 8,634.52.