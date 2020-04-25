UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Finish Positive Amid Virus Optimism, Dow +1.1%

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 08:30 AM

US stocks finish positive amid virus optimism, Dow +1.1%

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Cautious optimism on Wall Street propelled US stocks to a positive finish on Friday, despite mounting evidence of the coronavirus pandemic's deep damage to the American economy.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.1 percent at 23,775.27.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 1.4 percent to end at 2,836.74, while the tech-rich Nasdaq finished 1.7 percent higher at 8,634.52.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stocks Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

9 hours ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

10 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association demand mark up ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

10 hours ago

S.Africa says to seek $4.2 bn in IMF, World Bank h ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.