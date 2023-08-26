Open Menu

US Stocks Finish Rollercoaster Session Higher After Powell Speech

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2023 | 05:48 PM

US stocks finish rollercoaster session higher after Powell speech

Wall Street stocks finished a volatile week on a sunny note Friday, pushing higher after investors judged Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's latest speech as devoid of negative bombshells

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ):Wall Street stocks finished a volatile week on a sunny note Friday, pushing higher after investors judged Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's latest speech as devoid of negative bombshells.

Powell told a central banker summit in Wyoming that the Fed was prepared to raise interest rates again. But he also vowed to proceed "carefully" going forward, stressing that the Fed would determine its course based on economic data.

After opening higher, US stocks tumbled into the red after Powell's remarks while European indices also pulled back.

But the market in New York later rebounded and finished the day near session highs, with the S&P 500 adding 0.7 percent.

"Seemingly resigned to accept what it heard in the speech at its unsurprising face value, the stock market regrouped and got back on a winning track," Briefing.com said in a note.

"There is always fear before he talks," said Maris Ogg of Tower Bridge Advisors, who described Powell's speech as without bombshells.

But Ogg said investors are "just going back and forth" about what comes next for the economy and whether there will be a recession.

After 11 rate hikes in fewer than 18 months, the US benchmark lending rate now sits at a range between 5.25 percent and 5.5 percent -- its highest level for 22 years.

While the US economy has so far remained resilient in the face of higher interest rates, growth has been slowing and both companies and consumers have been feeling the impact.

Investors have been increasingly hoping that Fed policymakers might hold off on further hikes as their impact on the economy is not immediate, and that rates may come down early next year.

"While another rate hike in the cycle is still far from certain -- I'm still of the view they're done -- traders are increasingly accepting that they will likely stay there longer than they've expected at any point in the tightening cycle," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at the Oanda trading platform.

The other notable speech on Friday came from European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde, who stressed the need to set interest rates at "sufficiently restrictive levels" for as long as required to bring inflation to a two percent target, according to prepared remarks.

- Key figures around 2040 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 34,346.90 (close) New York - S&P 500: UP 0.7 percent at 4,405.71 (close) New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.9 percent at 13,590.65 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,338.58 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.1 percent at 15,631.82 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.2 percent at 7,229.60 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.1 percent at 4,236.25 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.1 percent at 31,624.28 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.4 percent at 17,956.38 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.6 percent at 3,064.07 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0797 from $1.0810 on Thursday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2578 from $1.2602 Euro/pound: UP at 85.82 pence from 85.78 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 146.44 yen from 145.83 yenWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.0 percent at $79.83 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.3 percent at $84.48 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Powell Craig New York Euro May Stocks Market From

Recent Stories

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for c ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for creation of job opportunities i ..

13 minutes ago
 Man kills son as pistol goes off

Man kills son as pistol goes off

23 minutes ago
 Sadaf Kanwal pens down touching tribute on Shahroz ..

Sadaf Kanwal pens down touching tribute on Shahroz's 38th birthday

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturer and Exporter As ..

Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturer and Exporter Association (PSGMEA) and SIMAP i ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan's waste crisis looms large with 48.5 mln ..

Pakistan's waste crisis looms large with 48.5 mln tons of solid waste generated ..

5 minutes ago
 Tarbes Racecourse to host three Al Wathba Stallion ..

Tarbes Racecourse to host three Al Wathba Stallions races Sunday

3 hours ago
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 launches to International S ..

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 launches to International Space Station

3 hours ago
 U.S. dollar advances after Powell's speech

U.S. dollar advances after Powell's speech

5 minutes ago
 Babar Azam becomes highest run scorer in first 100 ..

Babar Azam becomes highest run scorer in first 100 ODIs

3 hours ago
 Hareem Shah wants Naseem Shah’s contact

Hareem Shah wants Naseem Shah’s contact

4 hours ago
 PML-N shifts to aggressive election strategy led b ..

PML-N shifts to aggressive election strategy led by Maryam Nawaz

4 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for interfaith & inter-sectarian ..

Masood Khan calls for interfaith & inter-sectarian dialogue

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business