US stocks futures rise ahead of Election Day session

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Futures for Wall Street stocks were higher Tuesday as voters headed to the polls in the culmination of a long and bitter US presidential campaign.

The early gains extended Monday's solid session, when all three major indices advanced and staged a partial recovery from last week's rout.

About 20 minutes before the market's 1430 GMT open, Dow futures were up 1.4 percent at 27,183.00.

S&P Futures climbed 1.2 percent to 3,338.50 and Nasdaq futures increased 0.7 percent to 11,135.00.

Monday's session came after Wall Street stocks suffered their worst week and month since March amid worries over rising coronavirus cases, new quarantines in Europe, the failure of Congress to enact stimulus spending and anxiety over possible election-related civil unrest in the United States.

"The rebound bid will persist at today's open, and there is enough political spin right now to make a case from any angle as to why the market now seems to be in a good mood despite not knowing anything specific about the election outcome," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.