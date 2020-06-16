US stocks futures surge on retail sales, virus treatment study

US stocks futures surged early Tuesday after data showed a jump in retail sales in May and as a clinical trial showed promising results for treating coronavirus

Shortly after 1300 GMT, Dow futures were up around 870 points, or 3.4 percent, at 26.674.00.

Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also rose sharply.

US retail sales posted a surprise spike of 17.7 percent in May, the Commerce Department said, a better-than-expected result that suggests the economy may be recovering from coronavirus shutdowns more quickly than expected.

Adding to the positive sentiment, a study at Oxford University showed use of the steroid dexamethasone cut risk of death for people on ventilators from 40 to 28 percent.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to begin two days of congressional testimonylater Tuesday. He is expected to be questioned on conflicting signs on the state of the US economyand whether additional fiscal stimulus is needed.