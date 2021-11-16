UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Gain After Strong October Retail Sales

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:24 PM

US stocks gain after strong October retail sales

Wall Street stocks advanced early Tuesday as stronger-than-expected retail sales data and corporate earnings offset inflation worries

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks advanced early Tuesday as stronger-than-expected retail sales data and corporate earnings offset inflation worries.

The Commerce Department reported retail sales rose 1.7 percent in October from September, above expectations and their biggest month-on-month jump since March.

"The key takeaway from the report is that spending picked up across most retail categories, reflecting the dissipating impact of the Delta variant," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare, who pointed to simmering concerns about inflation and Federal Reserve policies as factors restraining a bigger equity rally.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 percent at 36,239.37.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent to 4,696.23, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.2 percent to 15,881.79.

Among individual companies, Walmart fell 0.9 percent as the giant retailer lifted its full-year forecast behind stronger-than-expected results, but acknowledged it was not passing along all the hit from higher costs to consumers.

Fellow retail giant Home Depot surged 3.6 percent as it easily topped earnings estimates on a nearly 10 percent increase in quarterly sales to $36.8 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

March September October Stocks Commerce All From Walmart Dow Jones Billion

Recent Stories

Pfizer strikes global licensing deal for Covid pil ..

Pfizer strikes global licensing deal for Covid pill

2 minutes ago
 Facebook Gathers Data From Users Under 18 for Adve ..

Facebook Gathers Data From Users Under 18 for Advertising - Study

2 minutes ago
 US Homeland Security Says May Impose Discipline on ..

US Homeland Security Says May Impose Discipline on Border Agents for Horse Patro ..

2 minutes ago
 Dr Yasmin expresses grief over Sheikhupura acciden ..

Dr Yasmin expresses grief over Sheikhupura accident

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025

9 minutes ago
 25 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

25 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.