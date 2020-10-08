UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Gain Again On Revived Stimulus Hopes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 07:59 PM

US stocks gain again on revived stimulus hopes

Wall Street stocks rose early Thursday on revived hopes for stimulus talks in Congress as US jobless claims held steady at a historically high level

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Thursday on revived hopes for stimulus talks in Congress as US jobless claims held steady at a historically high level.

Major indices climbed for a second straight session after US President Donald Trump walked back a cancelation of stimulus talks that rattled investors on Tuesday.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 28,430.19.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to 3,441.20, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.6 percent to 11,427.00.

Trump, appearing on Fox Business news, said Thursday that there were "really good" odds of reaching a deal with Democrats in Congress on a new round of coronavirus stimulus for the battered US economy.

Stocks had dropped after Trump torpedoed talks on Tuesday, but rallied Wednesday as the president retreated from that position.

Airline shares were among the early winners.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has signaled support for another round of payroll support to avert tens of thousands of layoffs in the airline industry.

New US jobless benefit applications were barely changed last week. There were 840,000 new claims filed in the week ended October 3, a drop of 9,000 from the previous week's level, but around four times the level a year ago, according to the data.

Among individual companies, Eaton Vance shot up 46.1 percent after it agreed to be acquired by Morgan Stanley for about $7 billion in the Wall Street giant's second big deal of 2020 after a $13 billion purchase of E-Trade. Morgan Stanley fell 1.1 percent.

IBM led the Dow, jumping 7.0 percent as it announced it would spin out its managed infrastructure business into a new public company, further positioning IBM in cloud computing and artificial intelligence under new chief executive, Arvind Krishna.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Company Trump Stanley Nancy October Democrats Congress Stocks 2020 From Industry Dow Jones Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt to issue allowance for health wor ..

2 minutes ago

Week long Special Polio vaccination campaign to co ..

2 minutes ago

National Futsal Advance Coaching Course to start i ..

2 minutes ago

Two stunning track records with evolving technolog ..

2 minutes ago

Six dacotis held, cash and weapons recovered

26 minutes ago

KP, WAPDA to prepare development package for Mohma ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.